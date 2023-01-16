Share:

isLAMABAD - cold wave will continue gripping most parts of the country during the next 24 hours as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and gilgit Baltistan. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper sindh, Potohar region and Kashmir during morning hours. Windy weather conditions are also likely in plain areas. During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. The lowest temperatures recorded during the period were Leh-15 c, Kalam -14, Ziarat -11, Kalat -10, Astore, gupis, nokkundi, Quetta, -09, Dalbandin -08, skardu, Hunza, Malamjabba, Parachinar -06, Zhob, Bagrote -05, Rawalakot, Dir and gilgit -04 c.