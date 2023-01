Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday Saad Rafique’s statements requires attention.

Taking to Twitter Fawad Chaudhry said a country having population around 220 million cannot be run through the decisions made behind the closed doors.

PTI leader said in order to run the country according to the wishes of the public, democracy must be practiced among the political parties and on the other hand the role of establishment in the country must be limited.