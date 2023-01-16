Share:

Late Saturday evening, the Punjab Assembly stood dis solved following PTI and PML-Q’s combined efforts. Now begins the process for a caretaker governmentsetup and there is speculation over whether this will finally push the PML-N government towards an early GE. With the threat of a dissolution of the KP assembly as well, early elections in the two provinces will give the PTI an advantage by majority through the by-election. Therefore, the PDM finds itself in a difficult position and it is feared that the months leading to the GE will be more politically turbulent unless a dialogue is initiated. This would be a welcome development as further political upheaval is never a good sign. The PTI senior leader, Fawad Chaudhary, has indicated a likelihood of government and opposition dialogue to end the uncertainty. However, the caveat remains that the government should first announce early polls. It is also unfortunate that the country is in a severe economic crisis so any prolonged disruption in governance makes matters much worse. The country needs a longawaited refresh in this political chaos and the best way forward would be for the two sides to negotiate a response. The GE provides a good deadline for an end to this back and forth, however they are timed. 2022 saw a myriad of political upheavals and this new year has already seen discontent as inflation is sky-rocketing. It is true that since the April vote of no-confidence, political order has been unsustainable and alien. There is already much to focus on in the new year. For starters, we should begin to prepare now for climate emergencies, food and gas shortages, and much more. There is also the alarming security situation that grows precarious each day. Whatever negotiations go forward on the mutually decided list of caretaker CM, they must remember these macro-realities. At the time being, it seems that the PTI and PML-Q are working closely together and seem to have the upper hand. Whatever conclusion is drawn from Imran’s meeting with the outgoing chief, Parvez Elahi, it should be hoped that the result is not another deadlock.