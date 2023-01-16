Share:

LAHORE - Two days after the PTI chief Imran Khan’s pro nouncement about his desire that the PTI and the PML-Q should become a single political entity, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Sunday sounded positive about a possible merger of the two political parties which have been coalition partners in Punjab and the center after the 2018 general elections. “You have to be a little patient to find an answer to this question”, Elahi said when asked during a media talk about whether he would be contesting the next elections on the PTI’s election symbol or on his own party’s platform. It had the implied meaning that the two parties were mulling over the prospects of a possible merger and might contest the coming elections on one election symbol. The PTI chief had on Friday told media persons at his residence that he wanted the PML-Q faction led by Ch Parvez Elahi to get merged in the PTI to jointly fight their opponents in the political arena. This was not the first time that Imran Khan had expressed such a desire. He had also floated such a proposal one year after the 2018 polls when the two parties’ failure to implement an already agreed power-sharing arrangement put a strain on their relationship. Also, Ch Parvez Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi had been an ardent supporter of the PTI-PML-Q merger since the two parties formed a political alliance in the center and Punjab.