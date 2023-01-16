Share:

LONDON - Maude Apatow is finally going to star in a reallife production as she makes her Off-Broadway debut in Little Shop of Horrors after starring in a make-believe play in Euphoria. According to People, Maude Apatow will appear in the production from February 7 to April 2. The actress will star as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Little Shop of Horrors director Michael Mayer said in a news release, “I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She’s a natural fit for Audrey.”