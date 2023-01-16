Share:

FAISALABAD - A fake lady doctor was arrested from Allied Hospital and a case was registered against her under theft charges.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that mobile-phone and wallet of a doctor went missing from his room in Allied Hospital. He complained to hospital management about the incident. When the CCTV footage was checked, it was revealed that a lady doctor, identified as Rubab Zahra, had stolen both items. When the hospital management interrogated her, it was also revealed that Rubab Zahra was a fake doctor, who had been stealing various valuables of doctors and paramedics. The Civil Lines police was called in and the accused was handed over to them.

TABLETS DISTRIBUTED AMONG 21 MEAS

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has distributed tablets among Monitoring & Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) newly recruited in district Faisalabad. Addressing the tablets distribution ceremony at DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner said that the tablets would help MEAs in better transmission of school data.

He said that the MEAs should realize their responsibilities and provide reports containing the ground facts by visiting respective schools regularly. In this connection, District Education Authority would provide all possible facilities to the MEAs, he added. He asked the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) to continue monitoring of school visits and ensure regular receipt of data reports from the MEAs so that administrative and teaching affairs could be further improved in schools.

He said that the review meeting of District Education Authority would be held regularly every month in order to resolve the problems being confronted by the teaching community. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Iftikhar Khan, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Sanam Gondal and others were also present on the occasion.

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A young motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Balochni police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 22-year-old Adeel Maqbool was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler slipped near MTM Mills Adda Johal on SheikhupuraKhurarianwala Road, as his chador entangled in the wheel of his bike. As a result, the biker fell down on the road and a speeding bus coming behind him crushed him under its wheels, killing him on-the-spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.