Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday snap elections would not be held soon despite the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Addressing a news conference, Mr Rehman lashed out at the political opponents, saying, “We will consider the options as per the constitution and law.”

Mr Rehman said: "Regardless of the fact that the PTI is dissolving the assemblies, its legal power is all over." "The country and its institutions will not work as per PTI s desire," he said.