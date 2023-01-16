Share:

LAHORE - Punjab’s first National Immunization Days (NIDs) of the year will commence today (Monday). In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days, with two days dedicated to reaching Not Available children.

In the rest of the province, the NIDs will last five days, also with two of these earmarked to reaching Not Available children. More than 199,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunize 20.54 million children under the age of five against polio.

This includes 16,292 area in-charges, 3951 union council supervisors, 84579 mobile team members, 4,853 fixed team members and 2,652 transit team members. Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed officials from all areas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas. “Although Punjab is free of polio case since October 2020, but as long as polio exists anywhere, it is a threat to children everywhere”, said Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal in a statement on Sunday.

The EOC head acknowledged that that positive environmental samples from mega cities have been of concern and cautioned that the presence of virus in sewage samples must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children were administered two polio drops under every immunization drive. Recounting the steps taken to eradicate polio, the EOC coordinator reaffirmed that Punjab government had prioritized tracking and vaccination of Not Available children with focus on very high-risk mega districts of Faisalabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi. “During the NIDs, Punjab has set up transit vaccination points to immunize cross-border and inter-provincial populations in efforts to eradicate polio”, the EOC head said urging parents to cooperate with the transit teams.

Children suffer paralysis in areas where routine immunization rates remain critically low. Multiple doses of polio drops offer the best protection against the virus. “Every single child needs to be vaccinated in order achieve population immunity and prevent virus circulation if we are to eradicate polio. Parents must realize that immunization is a safe and effective means of safeguarding their children against this virus”, the head of the polio programme underlined.