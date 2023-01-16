Share:

PESHAWAR - The demands for mouth-watering fish varieties including trout fish and chapli kabab have increased manifold after scattered rains and snowfall over the hills of Malakand and Hazara divisions besides Parachinar Kurram district, turning weather extremely cold and muggy, especially at night in KP. A visitor while travelling on historic Qissa Khawani and Namak Mandi bazaars in the bustling city of Peshawar can’t resist tasting fried and grilled fish and chapli kabab being served with traditional Qehwa and spicy sauces in the harsh winter. The tantalising aroma of trout fish and other varieties often attract foodies to enjoy its delectable taste inside shops and many take parcels for their loved one at home. Peshawar is a unique ancient city for being frequently visited by tourists to relish its delectable traditional foods varieties including mouth-watering chapli kabab, Peshawari rice-polao, and fish varieties mostly brought from Malakand and Hazara divisions as special winter food recipes. witnessing a roaring business, the fish outlets are flooded with foodies enjoying delectable rainbow and brown trout, mushka, raho, simon, pomfret, mahsher, and lobsters, which are brought from Ghanta Ghar, a hub of fish trade in Peshawar city. The hotel’s owners and even vendors received a deluge of orders for eating at shops and home delivery from residents and visitors enjoying its delicious bites along with loved ones during the peak of the winter season. Ehtisham Khan, an owner of a fish outlet at Ghanta Ghar said trout stock has been brought from Swat and Mansehra districts as a special winter offer to fulfil Peshawaris’ demands. “The recipe for trout fish is very simple and time-efficient. we prepare trout in oil after its proper water wash and cutting. Later, varieties of spicy sauces, pomegranate seed powder, salt, and other species of ingredients are properly mixed. Before making it on medium flame, the fish is properly marinated for about two hours to ensure that all sauces are intact and the colour is unchanged and later served to customers with chips, sauces (chatnis), salad and naans,” he added.