MULTAN - The food department has doubled the flour supply at flour sale points to ensure the provision of cheaper flour to citizens across the district.

The flour supply from flour mills has been made doubled due to the rush of people at sale points.

District administration and food department have jointly raided flour hoarding and sealed a shop over misappropriation of flour and also launched action against flour mills.

District Food Controller Omair Sagheer has raided and sealed a Godown by seizing 80 flour bags.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that the flour mills have been given the task of uninterrupted supply of flour and added that every grain of government-subsidized wheat would be delivered to the masses.

IRRIGATION DEPT RECOVERS OVER RS 48M WATER CHARGES THROUGH E-ABIYANA

Irrigation Multan zone has recovered over Rs 48 million in water charges (Abiyana) through the E-Abiyana billing system during the Khareef season 2021. According to official sources, 416 out of 1646 villages of Multan zone were included in the E-Abiyana billing system and bills of over Rs 55.4 million Abiyana have been disbursed to 85,778 growers of 415 villages so far.

There were five canal divisions including Multan canal, Shujabad, Trimmu, Islam head works and Lodhran canal division across the Irrigation Multan zone. Over Rs 2.4 million Abiyana was recovered so far as over Rs 2.9 million Abiyana was issued to 2431 growers of 20 villages in Multan division. Likewise, Rs 4.9 million was recovered against over Rs 22.4 million Abiyana p issued to 20,175 growers of 80 villages of the Shujabad canal division.

Over Rs 19 million water rates were recovered in Trimmu head works, Over Rs 20 million water charges were recovered from Lodhran canal division while Rs 1.7 million recovered from Western bar lower. The E-Abiyana billing to perennial canal areas would be made twice a year while non-perennial canal areas would get one bill in a year, the sources added.

The per acre water charges were Rs 8,500 for fish farms, Rs 501 for the orchard and Rs 251 for other land areas. The Abiyana bills could be paid through mobile easy paisa, jazz cash and through banks. The Abiyana recovery from the rest of the area which could not be computerized so far was being made through a manual system, the sources concluded.