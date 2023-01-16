Share:

LAHORE - Four persons were injured in a cylinder blast incident in a restaurant at Mini Market Gulberg, here on Sunday. A police spokesperson said that the cylinder blast occurred in the restaurant kitchen. The victims were identified as Moamar (24), Shahid (53), Daniyal (24) and Saddam (24). On receiving information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the site and started rescue operation. The rescuers provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to Jinnah Hospital lahore.