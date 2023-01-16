Share:

HyDERABAD - A one-day free medical camp will be organized on January 19, for the people of Naseem Nagar area, Qasimabad. The camp will be jointly organised by Syed Surgical, and Mumtaz Pharmacy and Medical Centre. Eminent doctors, including Dr Farhana Anjum Dr Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Rukhsana Soomro, Dr Sorath Mari, Dr Misbah Marri, Dr Bakhtaar Marri, Dr Qamber Leghari and Dr Memoona Soomro will examine the visiting patients and provide them medicines, free of charge.