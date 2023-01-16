Share:

WAH CANTT - The Taxila Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang involved in street crimes and arrested their two members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the different crimes. Talking to newsmen, Sub Divisional Police officer DSP Mian Afzal Shah has said that the gang known as Akash gang was busted and arrested its two members identified as Akash and Izzat Ullah. He said that police recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in various crimes.