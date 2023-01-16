Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has Sunday announced to keep the prices of Petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnightly (Jan 16 to Jan 31) of the ongoing month. No change is being made in the prices of petroleum products, and it will remain the same till mid night of January 31, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar said in his short address. He said that the price of petrol will remain at Rs214.80/ litre; high speed diesel will remain at Rs227.80/litre, Kerosene oil to remain at Rs171.83/litre, while light diesel oil will remain at Rs169/litre. For the first fortnightly of January, the government also kept the prices of petroleum products unchanged. However, for the last fortnightly of December the prices of petrol were reduced by Rs10/litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs7.5/litre. The price of kerosene oil (SKO) and light diesel oil (LDO) each was also reduced by Rs 10/litre. It is worth mentioning here that oil prices have reduced up to Rs30 per litre since October 2022. Petrol price has reduced by Rs22.63 per litre to Rs214.80 per litre since October 2022 till date. High speed diesel price has also declined by Rs19.63 per litre to Rs228.80 per litre from Rs247.43 per litre. Light diesel oil price has recorded a cut of Rs28.28/litre to Rs197.28/ litre from Rs169 per litre