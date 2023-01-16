Share:

Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman threatened on Sunday to stage protests across the city, if the announcement of the local government elections’ results was delayed.

Speaking to media, Mr Rehman said the local government elections were held despite all the conspiracies. Lashing out at the political opponents, Mr Rehman said, "Instead of contesting the elections, the elements of conspiracy escaped."

Speaking on the turnout, Mr Rehman said, "The voting turnout was above 25 percent, but if there had been a week in the elections, the turnout would have been above 50 per cent."

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mr Rehman said, "The PML-N was never interested in holding the local government elections. "We said we would not let anyone avoid elections."

He lamented, "The form 11 was not being provided to his leadership, warning that the entire city will be shut down if results are not announced."