PeShaWar - District administration Peshawar has recovered hundreds of illegally hoarded bags of official flour from godowns at Karkhano Market here the other day, said a press release issued here on Sunday. on the directives of the provincial government, the district administration accelerated the pace of crackdown on hoarders and besides conducting raids on the shops of atta dealers and flour mills also monitored flour supply to the market. In this connection, on a tip, a team of the district administration conducted raids on three godowns at Karkhano Market wherein official flour was hoarded. Expressing anguish over the hoarding of official flour, the AAC Sumaira Saba ordered the arrest of three persons and took hundreds of illegally hoarded bags of official flour into possession. investigation from the arrested persons was underway and further legal proceedings would be initiated in the light of information obtained from them. Licenses of 42 flour dealers cancelled Following the directives of the provincial government, the district administration abbottabad has launched operations against the hoarding of wheat flour and profiteers, cancelled licenses of 42 flour dealers, sealed two shops, registered FiRs against 2 and imposed Rs230,000 fine for increasing flour prices. according to the details, the administration also launched operations against flour mill owners, wheat flour dealers, and retailers for hoarding flour and sale of subsidised flour at more than fixed rates, not displaying banners, sale of substandard flour and non-maintenance of flour records.