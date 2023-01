Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Bani Gala, Imran Khan, Punjab House, Zia Masjid, Tufail Shaheed, G-8 Center, Chatta Bakhtawar, Highway, F-8/2, G- 10 Center, I-8/2, I-10/1, G-14/4, Shahpur, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, TDCP, PAF, Shahdara, Angori, NCP, Munigyal, Iqbal Street, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-i-Azam University, Buri Imam, Mandala, Athal, Mangat, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kahu II, Golf Club Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Syedpur Road, T&T, Sadiqabad, Khurram Colony, Khanna Road, Tariq Shaheed, Dhok Hakmdad, Iqbal Road. II, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazar, Janah Road, Subhanuddin, Gulzar Shaheed, Asghar Mall, Kayani road, Askari XI, Officer Colony, Bhandana, Noon, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Bustan Khan Road, FECHS, Park View, National Park, Humayun, Shahpur, Chahan, Qureshiabad, Chongi No 22, Sehala College, Kahota City II, Color City, Nara Matur, Hamid Jhangi, Jhatta Hatial, Sukho, Nishan Haider, Mahuta, Shahekan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala, reliance Weaving Mill, Jarrar Comp, Lab 1 & 2, Bhal, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhatta Hatial, Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, Margalla, nawababad, Wahadat Kal Wini, Kala Khan, MVHS D-17, Gulistan Sehat, Pind Padian, New City Block I, A, N & G, New City Arcade, Burhan Industrial, Ghor Ghishti, Shamsabad, Dar es Salaam, Kamra Rural, Mari Darya Sharif, Soni, Azeem Shaheed, Qutbal, Pari, Mahfouz Shaheed, Ahmad Dal, Khore, Fateh Jang, Laniwala Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Ara Bazar, Jamal Wall, Kaler Kahar, Sarpak, Adi, Dhadyal Rural, Sehigalabad, Sarkal, CS Shah, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Bilksar, Dhadanka, Main Bazar, Dolar, Mugla, Khahian, Ara Bazar Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Akram Shaheed, Pakhwal, Dina 3 Rohtas, Chamala, Dina 1 Bakrala, Domeli, New Sanghui, Chautala, Dina City, Gujjar Khan, New Khanqah, Sohawa Kachheri, Chhapar Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Smooth Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Tarlai, Bhara Kahu Urban, Bhara Kahu Urban 1, Block A, MPCHS C1&C2, Capitol Square 1, Gulshan Sahat, Sarai Khurboza, MPCHS B1&B2, Pind Pran, Capitol Square 2, Sanghui , Chotala feeders, From 11:00 AM to 02:00 AM Birut Gala, Darbar Mai Totti, Khoi Rata City, Cheruhi Express, Dana Bhal, Cheruhi Dongee, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Ditot, Majajan Feeders and surrounding areas.