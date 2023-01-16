Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 25,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.64 feet and was 99.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs while outflow as 8,000 cusecs. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.25 feet, which was 72.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,700 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.