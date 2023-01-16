Share:

Karachi recorded the coldest day of the season on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped 6°C in the metropolis, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met department said the area of Jinnah Terminal was the coldest spot in Karachi, where temperature was recorded at 4.3°C.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the metropolis for the next couple of days, according to weather department.

Under this weather influence, the minimum temperature may drop between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius in Karachi, 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Nausheroferoze and Tharparker districts.

It is to be mentioned here that the metropolis recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on Dec 31, 2021.