Share:

PeSHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an amount of Rs150 million to initiate different development projects in district Tank. A handout issued here on Sunday said that the amount had been released on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan. The allocated amount would be utilised for starting different uplift projects in district Tank including revamping of Tank Road, beautification of Tank city, installation of street lights, water supply pipeline, setting up signboards in main bazaar, construction of Station Road and renovation of various government’s buildings.