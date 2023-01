Share:

Bears prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 index dropped below the 40,000 points mark.

The index lost 403.28 points, or one per cent, to reach 39,920.17 points at 12:29pm.

Market analysts have attributed the decline in stocks to political and economic uncertainty and an expected increase in the policy rate.

The stocks closed at 40,323.45 points on Friday last.