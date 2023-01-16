Share:

A lawyer who was returning home after leaving his chidden to school has been shot dead in Rawalpindi.

As per details, Advocate Sheikh Imran’s vehicle came under gun attack in Dherri, Ahsanabad, Rawalpindi, the police said. The assailants riding a motorcycle fled after the attack.

The lawyer succumbed to his bullet wounds. The police in its initial investigation said, the incident is looking like a targeted killing but the situation will become clear after a thorough investigation.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Nasir Mahmood has taken notice of the killing of the lawyer and summoned a report from the CPO.