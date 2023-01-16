Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday suspended the arrest warrants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and former planning minister Asad Umar.

Justice Sadaqat Ali of the LHC Rawalpindi bench heard the petition filed by the PTI leaders against the decision given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in which Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court on behalf of the three political leaders.

The lawyer argued that his clients have been actively taking part in all legal formalities by the ECP and will continue to do so, but the electoral watchdog could not take action against them by issuing arrest warrants as it’s not a court in the constitution.

Later, the court suspended the arrest warrants of the PTI leaders.

Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, and other PTI leaders had been openly criticizing the ECP in the past year, claiming the electoral watchdog was taking action against them at the behest of the PML-N leadership.