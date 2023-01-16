Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan, senior vice president PTI Fawad Chaudhry and party secretary general Asad Umar’s bailable arrest warrants issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the PTI leaders’ plea against the arrest warrants.

The court suspended arrest warrants and directed the ECP to continue with its contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

The ECP issued bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in a contempt case last week.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar had sought immunity from attendance in the case which was turned by ECP’s four-member bench.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had allowed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case filed against them over controversial remarks against the electoral body.