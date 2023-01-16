Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said that the low voter turnout in the local bodies elections held yesterday in Karachi and Hyderabad has vindicated its claim about ‘pre-poll rigging’ through delimitations of constituencies. “People have shown their disinterest in the local bodies elections as they didn’t come out of their homes to cast votes while responding to our call toboycott the elections,” said MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while talking media along with other party’s senior leaders including Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters here yesterday. He said that very low voters’ turnout has proved that local bodies elections were illegal, hence the people of Karachi and Hyderabad have rejected this attempt at pre-poll rigging. Siddiqui said that the majority of the voters did not turn up at the polling stations “which is a referendum in favour of the MQM’s boycott”. It is to be mentioned here that the MQM-P late Saturday night had announced to boycott the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions as their critical reservations over fresh delimitations were not addressed. Responding to a question, MQM-P Convener Siddiqui said that his party had withdrawn a contract of saving and forming governments. “Now we will take decisions on streets not in houses.”