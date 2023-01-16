Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Windy weather conditions are also likely in plain areas.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar four, Karachi ten, Quetta minus five and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, partly cloudy and very cold in Leh and Baramula.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula minus one degree centigrade, Jammu six, Leh minus twelve and Shopian zero degree centigrade