LARKANA - A man who was awarded life term by a trial court on July 31, 2018 for killing his wife in the name of honour was sentenced to death in a retrial. His father, who was also jailed for life under the July 31 judgement for his alleged complicity in the murder, was exonerated from the charges in the retrial.

Ali Raza Mughal was accused of killing his wife, Sehar Mughal, on March 18, 2017 in the name of honour over her alleged suspicious character. She had delivered a male baby just a week before she was murdered.

Both Ali Raza and his father, Abdul Sattar Mughal, were jailed for life by the trial court. They later filed an appeal in the Sindh High Court’s Larkana bench against the trial court’s judgement and after hearing the convicts’ case, the SHC had ordered a retrial. Pronouncing his judgement on Thursday, the Jacobabad District and Sessions Judge, Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro, remarked that Ali Raza deserved capital punishment and his father, Abdul Sattar, was found innocent.

The judge also ordered Ali Raza to pay a fine of Rs500,000. Both the accused were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced. Ali Raza was sent to the Larkana Central Prison and Abdul Sattar to the Jacobabad District Jail by police, who were asked by the judge to set the latter free if he was not wanted in any other case.

The murder FIR was registered at the Airport police station on the complaint of Mohammed Idrees, the deceased woman’s father. During the trial, Ali Raza in his statement had confessed to have killed his wife for honour “after seeing her talking to a stranger”.

According to the judgement of the retrial, the charges against Ali Raza stood proved without any shadow of doubt and, therefore, he is convicted under Section 265-H(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the offence committed by him under Section 302(b) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Accused Ali Raza is solely responsible for murder of his wife, Ms Sehar, who was killed by him just seven days after delivering a male baby. “Hence, in my view, he does not deserve any leniency and I do not see any mitigating circumstances in his favour,” the judge said in his order.

Let the proceedings of the case be submitted to the High Court of Sindh at Larkana for confirmation of the sentence in view of the provisions under Section 374 of the CrPC, the judgment read.