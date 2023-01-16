Share:

SIALKOT - Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti was elected as President District Bar Association (DBA) here on Sunday. Bilal Ahmed Ghuman, Chairman Election Board said that Muhammed Qadeer Ahmed, Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail and Ejaz Ahmed Awan were elected as Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary, respectively. Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti obtained 653 votes against his rival candidates Chaudhry Muhammed Asim Iqbal Deo who got 632 votes while Sarfraz Ahmed Ghuman secured 245 votes.

Mehr Qadeer was elected as DBA Vice President by securing 537 votes while his rival candidate Azam Ali Gillani obtained 536 votes, Rana Khurram Shehzad got 229 votes and Khawar Javed got 229 votes. Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail was elected as General Secretary DBA with 601 votes, while Chaudhry Rahat Nazir Vance got 598 votes and Mian Faheem Altaf obtained 335 votes.

While Ejaz Ahmed Awan was elected as Joint Secretary DBA with 837 votes while his rival candidate Rana Irfan Manzoor bagged 642 votes.

TENDERS FOR ‘MY CITY SIALKOT’ PROJECTS SOON:

DC Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said that the district administration will issue formal tenders for various projects, to be carried out under ‘My City Sialkot’ initiative, soon and people will see for themselves start of execution of these projects in next 15 to 20 days. Talking to APP at his office here on Sunday, he said the district administration was tying its best to make the city of the Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal the most beautiful city, and in this regard concrete steps were being taken.

He said some intersections of the city would be decorated and beautified aesthetically. “The available government resources are being utilised judiciously and fairly, but it is also a responsibility of people to cooperate with the district authorities to make the city beautiful,” the DC said adding that the public support was need to highlight the names of their elders at these intersections. He said that for facilitating the public, clean toilets were being built for the public at all public points including the Lorry Adda.