Share:

Amid the changing political situation of the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz is likely to return to the country this month.

Sources privy to the development said that the PML-N leader has been tasked with the party’s election campaign. She would return to Pakistan and visit districts of Punjab and meet party leaders.

Few days back, it was reported that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has ruled out his immediate return to Pakistan due to unsuitable political situation in the country.

The PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) asked Mr Sharif to join it as the general elections are scheduled to take place this year. However, the former premier said it was impossible for him to return amid prevailing situation.

The PML-N supreme leader said he would take a decision about his return after Maryam sends him a report on political situation. The former three-time premier has directed the party leaders to started preparations for elections.

The Punjab assembly was dissolved on Saturday, 48 hours after Chief Minister Parvez Elahi advised Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman to dissolve provincial assembly.