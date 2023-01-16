Share:

LAHORE - Mauritius beat Pakistan by 2-1 in the Four-Nation Cup thrilling match played at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. After Mauritius took an early lead when Jheemla Chiara netted the first goal for her team in the fourth minute to make it 1-0. Pakistan team made a good comeback when Pakistan captain Maria Khan smashed in an impressive equalizer for her side in the ninth minute, making it 1-1. In the second half, Pakistan’s goalkeeper Nisha Khan was exceptional as she denied a penalty. But minutes later, Mauritius took the lead in the 64th minute with a wonder strike from distance by Goapaul Juliemarie. However, Pakistan had the chance to equalise as they were given a penalty, but skipper Maria couldn’tcapitalise on the opportunity as she failed to convert it. Earlier on Wednesday, a late winner by Anmol Hira helped Pakistan seal a 1-0 win in the opening game. Meanwhile, their final encounter is against Saudi Arabia on January 19. It must be noted that the SAFF Women’s Championship was the first time in eight years that the Pakistan women’s team participated in an international match.