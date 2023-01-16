Share:

MULTAN - Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Rashid Iqbal expressed concern over provision of dollar on artificial prices and demanded of the government to provide it on real value. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that it would help transfer funds through banking channels instead of hundi which will increase the country’s foreign reserves. Rashid demanded of the government to ensure the availability of dollars at the original price of 260/270 Pakistani rupees. He said the government should ban imported products, but those imported products that have been transacted and LCs opened should be cleared. On the other hand, the government should formulate a national agenda by sitting together with all the political parties of the country to get the country out of the economic crisis, he concluded