LAHORE - The new Board of Directors of Lahore Bridge Association were formally elected and also sworn in on Sunday here at a specially convened meeting at Lahore Gymkhana Club. Ihsan Qadir, Secretary General of Bridge Association of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) took the oath from the newly elected Board Members, which comprises of Malik Ghias Ahmed, President, Col Syed Nadir Ali (Retd), Secretary, Ahsan Javed Qureshi, Secretary Finance, Jahangir Ahmed and Najam Abid, members. On this occasion, Malik Ghias Ahmed, an accomplished and merited bridge player, committed more and more bridge playing activity and developing remarkable bridge players of proficiency and prowess.