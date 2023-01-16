Share:

The ODI series loss at home against the Kiwis is quite disap pointing given the promising start to the series, and the man ner in which we continue to fail to focus on the basics and lose- - focus in crucial moments of the game. While this loss does not necessitate radical changes as the team possessed all the elements— despite key injuries—to win the series at home, some of the criticism is valid given the team’s strengths in this format and the fact that this is the year of the ODI World Cup. The comfortable victory in the first ODI raised hopes of Pakistan going to the top of the ODI rankings with a series sweep. However, this was not to be as New Zealand managed a 2-1 series reverse. Considering the poor performance in the test format, and now this, those advocating big changes in the leadership and the team will be heard even louder. It is clear that the team has work to do ahead of the World Cup as it needs to get the combination and approach right. In its defence however, it must be pointed out that the team continues to be without pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and ace leg-spinner and vice-captain Shadab Khan. Despite this, the team was in a position to win both the second and third ODI, and there were good performances that went in vain. There are positives to be taken away here, as Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan were among the runs, and Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman showed that they can add crucial balance to the team by contributing with both the ball and the bat. It is more a matter of application and approach to the game, as the team made way too many rookie mistakes such as conceding run outs and throwing away wickets at key moments. Barring a couple of tweaks, there is no need for wholesale changes as it is often the impulse of the management. The new leadership in particular has been hinting at changes that threaten to disrupt the core of the team. For instance, the decision to give Shan Masood the vice-captaincy was a baffling decision considering that T20 vice-captain Rizwan was in the ODI squad. Further, Shan did not start in the opening two games, and when he got a chance in the third, the opener fell without scoring. Reports suggest that the PCB is to make a decision later in March about changing the team captain, but Babar has the support of the players and this will not be a wise decision with the World Cup approaching very soon.