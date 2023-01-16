Share:

Since Benazir’s death, the clue about the identity of the real conspirators behind the murder of Benazir Bhutto is still a mystery. A well-organized stage was provided to the killers who were tasked to physically attack her life. Heraldo Munoz of Chile, the head of the UN Commission that probed Benazir Bhutto’s murder concluded as: “Probably no government will be able or willing to fully disentangle the truth from the complex web of implication in Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.” Benazir Bhutto must be now sleeping very comfortably beside her father ZAB in Garhi Khuda Bux and her party has been ruling the province of Sindh for the last 14 years. With martyrdom in December 2007, it was not her life that was brought to an end but in reality, it was a “hope” of the people that were murdered. B.B. was a true leader, a light for them in the darkness of despair, deprivation, and tyranny of the system. With B. B’s murder, the greatest damage was even done to the country because a symbol of unity and bondage of nation was eliminated, paving the way for the further division in the federating units as B.B was rightly called “Chaaron subon ki zanjeer Benazir” (Benazir is a chain of four provinces). The country’s destiny within fourteen years of her death is well in balance and even the greatest of optimists cannot categorically predict the safe future of the country at this juncture of the time. People have conveniently been deprived of able leadership. After B.B., many setbacks have been sustained, the greatest one is over stretching of state institutions beyond their legal boundaries which in her life was very difficult for them to do. After ZAB the elimination of B.B. suggests that powerful circles in this country do not have the patience to live with the leadership having true wisdom, foresight, vision, and courage to refuse to bow down before the forces of doom and gloom. Long live BB, the people of Pakistan respect your sacrifice tremendously and will continue to miss you because they knew that you laid their lives for their cause. Certainly, people who died cannot come back, no matter how great they might be but the people of this country would be remembering her for many decades to come! ABDUL SAMAD CHANNA, Karachi.