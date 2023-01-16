Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulma-e-islam-Fazl (JUi-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here on sunday said “Pakhtuns cannot support a political party whose leader is influenced by western culture, as it runs counter to our values and history.” Addressing a public gathering, he felicitated nasir Khan Musazai, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTi) member of national Assembly, on joining the JUi-F. Fazl said that the JUi-F would win next coming general election in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will form its government as it was the only party which “can bring prosperity and development in the region.” He questioned the PTi leaders that if they were sincere with the people and the nation, then why the friendly countries did not express confidence in them? He said that the international community expressed displeasure over the PTi government and warned against rolling back their investment if PTi came into power again.