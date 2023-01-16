Share:

The year 2022 was just another reflection of the remote-control functioning of our so-called sovereign government, dancing to the tunes of IMF, FATF, and the capitalist mafia trying to strangulate and disempower the people of Pakistan. Alas! We failed to learn any lesson from 16 December’s double tragedy and we continue to follow the same path of destruction. “Mir bimar howey jis k sabab – Ossi Attar k Londey sey dawa letey hu” Due to the planned destruction of our education, social values, merit, and the promotion of adhocracy we have become a dead society, no body realizes the value of time and money. These are planned methods to destroy the economy further through imported bankers’ mafias; the value of our currency is sinking every day and so is the value of people’s savings and investments. All this threatened to become zero, nullifying the work and achievement of whole lives. Our erstwhile ruling elite is power drunken and unable to understand one minute lost means 240 million minutes lost in this pseudo democracy which is nothing but a curse. The only remedy is to find and install a Pakistani benevolent despot to make a full-fledged surgery of our imported system of governance and introduce the Islamic Social Justice Program if the masses are to be given a respectable living in this land of the Pure. Pakistan right now is in a homemade crisis but those who think they have saved their money in foreign banks and assets should not be so confident. The whole world order including the capitalist system is eroding and especially the West will soon get to feel it. Inflation is rising in the West as well and health care, education, and values are eroding. Big changes are in the offing and some will not survive the upheaval connected to it. Pakistan could be among those. ALI ASHRAF KHAN, Karachi