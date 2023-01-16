Share:

LAHORE - Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan women’s side will take on Australia in the first of the three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane today (Monday). The second ODI scheduled on Wednesday (Jan 18) is also at the same venue, while the third ODI will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on Saturday (Jan 21). The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is to be played from January 24 to 29 in Sydney, Hobart and Canberra. Before coming to Australia, the women’s team held their practice camps in Lahore and Karachi where they also featured in various intra-squad matches. Since arriving in Brisbane last week, the Pakistan team have conducted extensive practice sessions which include a 50-over match against the Governor General’s XI at the Allan Border Field on Friday. Even though the tourists lost the game, but their players performed well in the bowling and batting department ahead of the ODI series. Australia hold the top position in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, while Pakistan are positioned on the ninth spot. In the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, Pakistan, after winning five of their six outings, are second in the table behind India, whereas Australia will play their first Championship match on Monday against Pakistan. Pakistan will be eyeing to carry forward the momentum after they clinched a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in Karachi in June last year and later achieved a 3-0 sweep over Ireland in Lahore in November. Talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the series, captain Bismah Maroof said: “We had good practice sessions here at the venue. The pitches here have different bounce as compared to Pakistan and it took us time to adjust to the bounce. “We are fortunate enough to get a practice game at the same venue where our opening two matches of the series will be hosted. This will help be familiar with the conditions. We have done really well in the ICC Women’s Championship matches so far, the upcoming series against Australia is also very important. We will try to stick to our plans in the series,” she added