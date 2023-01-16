Share:

After the partition of Punjab in 1947, there were protracted negotiations that took place and the idea of an independent state for the Sikh community emerged. The fact that the community was not as strong numerically is what resulted in the dream remaining unfulfilled but, the idea has resurfaced in various forms ever since. In the 1970s and the 1980s, there were various secessionist movements to create Khalistan and it received the support of the All India Sikh Students’ Federation but the movement failed for a complex set of reasons. Regardless, there still remains a strong sentiment amongst the Sikh community that a separate state must be created where they can live freely and practice their religion.