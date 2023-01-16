Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Sunday urged the government to help the carpet industry explore new markets abroad as it would lead to jack up overall exports of the country. Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf told media here that international exhibitions like ‘Domotax’ were a major source of effective marketing and export promotion of Pakistani products but unfortunately they were unable to utilise such opportunities as per requirement of the economy. Despite all odds, Pakistan’s exporters tried to represent their country in the Domotax exhibition but this number was very less compared to other countries including the neighboring country. In the exhibition, meetings were held with delegates from different countries and they had been invited to visit Pakistan. He mentioned that he also talked to PCMEA members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ejaz-ur-Rehman and others who were on a business trip to Germany. He said that those members informed him that Pakistan’s hand-woven carpets have managed to attract the attention of visitors to the exhibitions due to their excellent quality and ornate designs and in the meantime, there have been agreements for the export of Pakistani carpets.