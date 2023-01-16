Share:

Prominent lawyer and former President Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi was killed when another lawyer opened fire on him in the High Court Bar Room of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday.

Police arrested the killer on the spot red handed. The dead body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the murder of former President of Supreme Court Bar Association Abdul Latif Afridi in Peshawar.

In a statement, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should give exemplary punishment to those behind the terrorist incident.

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the services of the senior lawyer saying Abdul Latif Afridi throughout his life waged a struggle for rule of law, democracy and human rights. He said this struggle will continue.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also strongly denounced the murder of Abdul Latif Afridi.

He expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the perpetrators of the heinous crime should be given the strictest punishment according to the law.