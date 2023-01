Share:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) quarreled violently with each other over the matter of putting the party’s name plate on the hospital.

The firing started between both groups when the Abid Raza group of PML-N tried to stop the Musa Ilahi group of PML-Q from putting the Zahoor Ilahi’s nameplate on the Hospital.

There was an uproar at the Civil hospital due to firing. Fortunately, there was no loss of life reported due to the clash.