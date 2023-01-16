Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said the PML-N s political ship is about to sink as it has no captain.

Taking to Twitter, he said many PML-N birds [legislators] are ready to fly [switch loyalties], so let s see how many of them fly.

Rashid was of the view that 13 political parties, who have been gathered under the umbrella of the PDM, have been shakened and time is fast coming when these parties will be dumped in their political graveyard.

The former federal minister said soon the people of Pakistan would be forced to come out on the streets for their everyday problems, stressing a political solution needed in a few weeks to steer the country out of multiple crisis.

He claimed that no trust move against Shehbaz Sharif was no longer a problem.

Rashid said the government is uncertain to fulfill the conditions of the IMF and is still awaiting financial assistance from the world.

The seasoned politician said a plathora of problems in Karachi forced the residents not to cast vote during the local government elections yesterday, adding the low turnout was a distruct of people on the current [political] system and the administration.