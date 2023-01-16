Share:

ATTOCK - Attock Police intercepted three drugs peddlers along with recovery of hashish and opium from their possession here on Sunday. Police said, on tipoff, a drugs supplier Mohammad Ilyas was searched and arrested by Hazro Police on the charge of possessing 2 kilograms hashish of international quality. Meanwhile, Pindigheb police took into custody two criminals identified as Waseem Akram with 530 grams hashish and Zahid Zafar with 530 grams opium. Later, case under Narcotics Act has been registered against these outlaws and further investigation is underway. During preliminary investigation, the criminals also disclosed their network and told that the recovered narcotics were to be delivered to their addicts.