BADIN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) clinched 12 wards of Municipal Committee Badin out of 14 where polling was held on Sunday, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results declared after conclusion of a polling day.

By defeating the rival group led by former home minister Dr. Zulfiquar Mirza, the PPP strengthened its overall position in the district Badin’s local government election 2023. According to the results, PPP candidate of Ward no 14, Akbar Memon has won the Municipal Committee slot by defeating his rival candidate of GDA, Riaz Ahmed Taherani, seat of ward no 13, clinched by Noor Muhammad Mallah, PPP candidate by getting 991 votes and defeated Javed Ahmed of GDA.

Meanwhile on the ward no 12’s seat turned in the favor of Ali Sheer Junejo of PPP by defeating the Loung Khaskheli of GDA and Peer Muhammad Saleh Qureshi won the seat of ward no 11 by defeating his rival candidate of GDA’s Karim Bux Soomro and on the ward no 10 PPP candidate Mubarak Soomro received 681 votes when his rival GDA candidate Yaqoub Soomro defeated by bagging 481 votes only. Simultaneously, PPP candidate Fateh Muhammad Gopang, clinched the position against his rival candidate of GDA, Aslam Notkani on ward no 09, when PPP candidate Tarique Aftab Mallah has won the seat of ward no 08 by defeating his rival GDA’s candidate Sham Sheedi and other hand, PPP candidate Ashique Gopang also triumphed the seat of Ward no 07 by defeating GDA’s candidate Aslam Bajeer and seat of ward no 06 has triumphed by PPP candidate Muhammad Yaqoub Soomro and bagged 727 votes when his rival independent candidate Ghulam Muhideen Soomro lost the seat by receiving 545 votes only.

Same as, PPP candidate Gulzar Ahmed Memon has got the seat of ward no 05 whereas independent candidate, Mr. Muhammad Rahim Udhejo has been defeated by PPP candidate. Meanwhile on the ward no 04, Sulleman Soomro of PPP has won the seat by getting 888 votes and defeated his rival candidate of GDA, Abdul Razak Soomro who bagged only 768. Hence, on the ward no 03, PPP’s candidate Raes Ramzan alias Porho Balocho Khan Leghari has got the seat and other hand PPP also lost the seat of ward no 2 where only a woman candidate for municipal committee Badin and social activist.