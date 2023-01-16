Share:

The local government elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad became controverial on late Sunday as delayed results prompted political parties to blame each other for rigging.

Though the elections were held generally in peaceful manner, the PTI and the JI accused PPP of vote rigging and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for acting as silent and helpless spectator.

On the other hand, the ruling PPP blamed its rivals, mainly the PTI, for deliberately sabotaging the peaceful process after sensing defeat in most parts of the province, including its stronghold Karachi.

The situation emerged hours after polling ended at 5pm, with parties alleging that the results of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh were deliberately being delayed in Karachi.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results started pouring in after polling ended for the much-hyped second phase of local government elections in 16 districts, including Karachi and Hyderabad amid MQM-P boycott.

The polling began at 8am and concluded at 5pm. Clashes were reported in several districts.

Polling was held in seven districts of Karachi division and nine districts of Hyderabad division. Apart from Karachi and Hyderabad city, votes will also be cast in Jamshoro, Matiari, Tandu Muhammad Khan, Tandwala Yar, Dadu, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin areas.

According to the unofficial and uncomplete results in Hyderabad division, the PPP is leading while securing 787 seats, Independent candidates secured 63 seats, the PTI grabbed 59 seats, the JI 13, the GDA 11 and JUI-F has secured six seats so far.

PPP candidates remained sucessful on all seats in Bhan Saeedabad and Thatta and won 12 out of 14 seats in Municipal Committee Badin.

Unofficial results suggest PPP is also leading in Hyderbad division and for the first time is in a position to appoint its mayor in the Sindh’s second-largest city.

According to unofficial results of 87 union councils (UCs) out of total 246 UCs in Karachi, the PPP emerged victorious on 46 UCs, the JI 27, the PTI won on 13, while Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) and an Independent candidate claimed victory in one UC each.

The PTI suffered a setback in Karachi LG polls when Khurram Sher Zaman, who was considered the party’s candidate for the top slot of the mayor, lost to PPP’s Najmi Alam in Saddar.