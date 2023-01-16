Share:

LAHORE: - People’s Party Central Punjab’s Chairman Rana Farooq Saeed has said that the charity of taking seats from PML-N is being propagated, People’s Party will win from Punjab and form the government. He said, 40 years People’s Party has been oppressed since, we will not allow it to happen anymore. After attending the meeting of the party’s ticket holders at the camp of Mehr Ghulam Farid Kathia, president of the Sahiwal Division of the People’s Party, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Faisal Mir, Chaudhry Sajjad and Al Hasan was addressing the press conference along with Zaki Chaudhary, Rana Shehzad and Tahir Sindhu. Zafar Shah Khaga, Ali Javed, Rao Rafiq, Farooq Sangoka, Rao Ayaz Al Karim, Hasnain Naqvi, Mian Feroze Wattoo, Roy Muhammad Shafique, Fakhrul Salam, Shaukat Ali Bajwa, Rao Tayyab Gulshir, Mian Riaz Watto, Roy Mujtabi Kharl and others were also present. Rana Farooq Saeed said that elections should not be contested on the PDM platform, the People’s Party will contest elections on every seat. Now there is a competition with those with money. He said that sedition has given bad name to Pakistan all over the world. Khan’s talisman has been broken, we will contest the election with determination, he maintained. Farooq Saeed said PPP will contest elections from every constituency in Punjab, will not take seats from anyone in charity. He said Fitna wanted Pakistan’s nuclear programme to be rolled back. He said that Fitna was bankrupting the county so PDM is part of alliance.