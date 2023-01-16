Share:

LIMA - Peru’s capital Lima was under a state of emergency on Sunday, along with three other regions, as the government responded to weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte that have seen at least 42 people killed. The state of emergency, in force for 30 days, authorizes the army to intervene to maintain order and suspends several constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette. It covers Lima and the regions of Cusco and Puno, as well as the port of Callao adjacent to the capital. Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have taken to the streets and blocked roads across the South American country since December, demanding fresh elections and the removal of Boluarte, who has refused to step down. Protests have been announced for Monday in Lima as well as the marginalized southern Andean regions, which have been the epicenter of the unrest. Some groups of protesters from the south plan to travel to Lima for a “takeover of the city”. “We have the decision to go to Lima (from Monday), yes or yes,” said Julio Vilca, a protest leader from the province of Ilave, in the Puno region. “We cannot indicate the time, because what we want is to travel in unity.” More than 100 protest roadblocks were in place across Peru on Saturday