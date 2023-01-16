Share:

LAHORE - Following the dissolution of Punjab Assembly on the advice of the chief minister, the alliance of PTI and PML-Q has come up with three names to be sent to the Punjab governor for appointment as caretakeLAHORE Following the dissolution of Punjab Assembly on the advice of the chief minister, the alliance of PTI and PML-Q has come up with three names to be sent to the Punjab governor for appointment as caretake chief minister of the province. In this connection, Ch Parvez Elahi held a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan late Sunday night to finalize three names out of five initially short-listed by the two parties. Talking to the media after the meeting, Mr Elahi revealed the names of Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naseer Ahmad Khan and Nasir Mahmood Khosa as their nominees for the caretaker chief minister. He said the three names were being sent to the Punjab governor. Parvez Elahi said that Imran Khan had been consulted on the names of the caretaker chief minister and it has been decided to forward three names to the governor for the caretaker chief minister while an equal number of names will be given by Hamza Shahbaz. “If the opposition considers these names with an open heart, they seem to be agreeing on one of the names”, he said, adding that they were trying to ensure that the matter does not go to the Election Commission. Of the three nominees of the two coalition partners, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera is a serving bureaucrat currently posted as federal secretary for cabinet. He is due to retire on February 3. He cannot be considered for the caretaker CM slot unless he seeks an early retirement. Naseer Ahmad Khan is a former federal health minister belonging to the PML-Q. He served as health minister in the federal cabinet during Gen. Musharraf’s rule. Nasir Mahmood Khosa is a retired civil servant belonging to the now defunct DMG group. He has held important administrative positions in Punjab during his career. He also served as Punjab chief secretary and Principal Secretary to the Punjab governor. He is brother of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Ahmad Saeed Khosa and former IG Balochistan Tariq Mahmood Khosa. According to sources, the names of former Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman, economic expert Suleman Shah and Dr Parvez Hasan were also discussed in that meeting.