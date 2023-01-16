Share:

In an unprecedented and unex pected move, the federal gov- - ernment has decided to give maximum favour to the tobacco industry by giving a “green signal” to start open sales and other activities related to Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs) in Pakistan. The cabinet is likely to discuss this law in its next meeting as all the formalities have been completed, discarding the suggestion of the Tobacco Control Cell and the World Health Organization (WHO). Many anti-tobacco advocates claimed that this unpleasant step was taken by tabling such a law at a time when many neighboring countries have strictly banned such products and the European Commission announced a prohibition on flavored heated tobacco products from November 23, 2022, in its efforts to fight cancer. As per WHO recommendation, all forms of tobacco use are harmful, including HTPs as tobacco is inherently toxic and contains carcinogens even in its natural state. Therefore, HTPs should be subject to policy and regulatory measures applied to all other tobacco products, in line with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). Tobacco causes 163000 precious lives annually and poses a burden of 615 billion rupees on the health budget in Pakistan. It is feared that legalizing e-cigarettes will further aggravate the issue. However, I would request the cabinet to consider the severity of the issue and decline the move of legalizing heated tobacco products (HTPs). ZEESHAN DANISH, Islamabad