Share:

lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated Pakistan’s first Khatamun Nabiyeen (SaW) University and laid the foundation stone of Jamia Masjid Khatamun Nabiyeen (SAW) in Lahore on Sunday. Talking to the media persons, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly would also be dissolved day after tomorrow and now only general elections would take place. He said that due to the special blessings of allah Almighty bestowed on him, he wholeheartedly performed his duties to serve the religion and did work of four years in mere four months. a visible positive change was seen in every sector and department, he said and added that the common people were overjoyed with the establishment of new districts and divisions. He said that Talagang district had been kept with Rawalpindi and had not been added with Mianwali. The scope of rescue 1122 had been stretched to small streets and whenever given more opportunity then rescue 1122 service would be launched from villages as well. Sindh had also launched an emergency service under the name of rescue 1122, he added The Chief Minister highlighted that the common man would be benefited with the launching of Blue Line transport system in lahore, adding that hybrid buses would soon be seen running for the masses in lahore. Parking plazas and shopping malls would be established on the big stations of orange Train including anarkali. Cancer and cardiac diseases would be treated in Pakistan and there would be no need to go to India for undergoing such treatments. The CM highlighted that while holding the office of Speaker Punjab Assembly, he got many acts and laws passed from the Assembly. “We will make 300 megawatts from small dams on river Chenab,” he said. Information technology would be promoted in Punjab by California becoming a sister state, he vowed. Parvez elahi highlighted that he had made a solemn pledge on the Shrine of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) to serve the religion with regard to Khatme Nabuwat (SAW) and duly fulfilled his resolve. The flour prices were rapidly decreasing by bringing surplus wheat in the market. “We are striving to enlighten the new generation with the teachings of Quran and Seerat-e- Nabvi(SaW)”, he said. Now, no one can become a doctor or an engineer without reciting Nazara and Quran. he said that fraudulent incidents had been eliminated by incorporating Khatme Nabuwat (SAW) affidavit in the marriage certificate. The CM outlined that he inaugurated Khatamun Nabiyeen (SAW) University that would formally start functioning soon. he disclosed that a mosque and a hostel would also be established in the Khatamun Nabiyeen (SAW) University. Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Maulana hanif Jallandari, Sahibzada hamid raza, Chairman ruet-e-hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana abdul Khabir Azad, Khateeb Data Darbar Mosque Mufti Muhammad ramzan Sialvi, former President Bank Of Punjab Hamesh Khan, Secretary Housing Asif Bilal Lodhi, Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan, DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar, Secretary Auqaf Mian Abrar, DG Auqaf and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.